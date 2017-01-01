Boise hospitals welcome first babies of 2017

Baby Corey is believed to be the first baby born in Idaho in 2017. (Photo: Saint Luke's)

BOISE - Hospitals in Boise are celebrating the first babies born in 2017.

Baby Corey was born at St. Luke's at 2:18 Sunday morning. His family says he was supposed to arrive on Dec. 28, but waited until the New Year to be born. It turns out Corey now shares a birthday with his grandma. The hospital believes Baby Corey was the first baby delivered in Idaho in 2017.

At Saint Alphonsus, Baby Faila was born at 8:44 Sunday morning. Weighing in at a healthy nine pounds, both Faila and her mom are doing well.

In recognition of the first babies born at the hospitals this year, both families received gifts including baby clothes, blankets, a car seat, and diapers.

Baby Faila was the first baby born at Saint Alphonsus in 2017. (Photo: Sain Alphonsus)

