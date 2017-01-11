Local woman sells family heirloom photo of outlaw Jesse James

Photo: Burley Auction Gallery

PEND OREILLE, Idaho --- The owner of a rare photograph of outlaw Jesse James and the man who eventually killed him, Robert Ford has decided to sell her piece of history.

Sandy Mills said the rare, tintype photo is an heirloom, one that has been in the family for more than a century.

“They kept it wrapped in a hankie, put away in a dresser drawer for 130 years,” said her partner, Tom Razo last year.

Mills said it had just been handed down, one generation to the next, after her family harbored James and his gang in their Missouri farmhouse.

“They would give them a place to sleep and feed their horses,” said Mills in 2015. “Give them food.”

Now, Mills is selling her family heirloom at an auction this weekend in Texas. For more information about how to bid on the image, click here.

The photo has been authenticated by Lois Gibson, a record holding forensic artist. Experts said there are no other known photos of the two men together.

James is an infamous legend of the Wild West, a gang leader who blazed a lawless trail of bank, train and stagecoach robberies.

KREM