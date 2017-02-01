Close In memory of Stan Boreson, KING-TV Pioneer Stan Boreson, the King of Scandinavian Humor, died peacefully at home Fri Jan 27th; he was 91 years old. Stan was a musician, humorist, recording artist, and one of the Pacific Northwest's first TV stars. wsts2 5:55 PM. PST February 01, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.