Wendy's Twitter account gives up its chill

People eat in a Wendy's in New York City. (Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Running a company's Twitter account isn't an easy task.

People who tweet at you are frequently angry — sometimes for good reason, sometimes because they're just spoiling for a fight. Every social media manager has dreams of tweeting back the sick burns they mutter to their co-workers.

Well, Wendy's (WEN) went and lived the dream.

The purveyor of square hamburgers just decided to go all-in on its Twitter account. The stock market didn't really notice — shares closed down 10 cents to $13.42 Tuesday — but the twitterverse was filled with glee.

Now, most of the stream is still filled with "Oh no! Please DM us with your phone number and we'll try to make it up to you." But when someone tried to besmirch Wendy's non-frozen beef, the Twitter maven at Wendy's went to work.

It started with an innocent marketing tweet.

Our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen. ���� pic.twitter.com/QuXECJtlq5 — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 30, 2016

A Twitter user took exception to this. We can't link you to the original tweet because the user deactivated his or her account after being badly embarrassed by a corporate social media account.

Thankfully, screenshots exist.

if you're having a bad day today, just remember that you didn't get dragged by a fast food company on twitter pic.twitter.com/gUSuHwZLQR — ΓRΛX@MAGFEST (@Fraxtil) January 2, 2017

And the folks at Wendy's didn't even have to add "delete your account."

Since then, Wendy's has been emboldened by its success. Another user deleted his snarky tweet at the company right after Wendy's responded.

@VickyRich31 At a farm a few miles away from where most get their circle cows. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017

The Wendy's twitterers even summed up their prime job qualifications:

@clscalici Job requirements include infinite patience and encyclopedic knowledge of cheeseburgers. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017

KGW