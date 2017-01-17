LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Recording artists The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 perform onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2016 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Good news, U2 fans. The legendary band will make a Seattle stop on its 2017 "The Joshua Tree" tour.

U2 is scheduled to perform at CenturyLink Field on May 14.

U2 will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release.



Powered by singles "With or Without You," ''Where The Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," ''The Joshua Tree" became the band's first chart-topping album in the U.S. and has sold 25 million copies worldwide.



The North American leg of the tour kicks off on May 12 in Vancouver and wraps up on July 1 in Cleveland, before heading to Europe. The tour includes a June stop at the Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee.



Mumford & Sons is opening for U2 during the Seattle concert. The Lumineers and OneRepublic will take turns as opening acts at other North America concerts.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, January 17 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and all Ticketmaster outlets; you can also call Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.

