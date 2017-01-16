The 50 Most Visited Monuments and Memorials In America

27. Wright Brothers Memorial, Kill Devil Hills, NC (Getty Images)

Some of the national monuments and memorials of the United States honor figures or historical sites, while others celebrate the natural beauty of the country. And then there are the solemn, beautiful memorials to soldiers and others who gave their lives for their country.

So which of the memorials and monuments cared for by the National Park Service do we visit the most?

According to the National Park Service's Annual Park Ranking for Recreation Visitors for 2015, these are the top 50, from least to most visitors. Which monument or memorial stands above the rest by almost 2.5 million visitors every year? Scroll through the gallery above to find out!

Loading... 1. Lincoln National Memorial/Washington, DC (Getty Images)

2. Vietnam Veterans Memorial/Washington, DC (Getty Images)

3. WWII Memorial in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

4. Castle Clinton/NY (Getty Images)

5. Statue of Liberty/NY (Getty Images)

6. Korean War Veterans Memorial/Washington, DC (Getty Images)

7. Martin Luther King Jr. Monument , Washington, DC (Photo: Getty Images)

8. Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial/Washington, DC (Getty Images)

9. Thomas Jefferson Memorial/Washington DC (Getty Images)

10. Mount Rushmore, Keystone South Dakota (Getty Images)

11. Jefferson National Expansion Memorial (Including the St. Louis Arch)/St. Louis, MO (Getty Images)

12. World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (Getty Images)

13. Muir Woods/San Francisco (Getty Images)

14. Cabrillo National Monument/San Diego, Calif (Getty Images)

15. Fort Sumter National Monument/Charleston Harbor, SC (Getty Images)

16. Castillo De San Marcos/St. Augustine, Fla (Getty Images)

17. Canyon de Chelly National Monument/Chinle, AZ

18. Cedar Breaks/Cedar City, UT (Getty Images)



20. Fort McHenry National Monument, Historic Shrine/Baltimore, Md. (Getty Images)

21. Colorado National Monument/Fruita, Colo. (Getty Images)

22. Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee National Memorial/Fort Myer, Va. (Getty Images)

23. White Sands National Monument, New Mexico (Getty Images)

24. Washington National Monument (Getty Images)

25. Devils Tower/Wyoming (Getty Images)

26. Governors Island/New York (Getty Images)

27. Wright Brothers Memorial, Kill Devil Hills, NC (Getty Images)

28. Montezuma Castle/Campe Verde/AZ (Getty Images)

29. Fort Pulaski/Tybee Island, Ga. (Getty Images)

30. Flight 93 Memorial/Stoystown, Pa. (Getty Images)

31. Little Bighorn Battlefield/Crow Agency, Montana (Getty Images)

32. De Soto National Memorial/Bradenton, Fla (Getty Images)

33. Dinosaur National Monument/Colorado (Getty Images)

34. Craters of the Moon Preserve/Arco, Idaho (Getty Images)

35. LBJ Memorial Grove Potomac Washington, DC (Getty Images)

36. Fort Caroline National Memorial/Jacksonville, Fla. (Getty Images)

37. Organ Pipe Catus in Ajo Arizona (Photo: Getty Images)

38. Wupatki National Monument/Flagstaff, AZ (Getty Images)

39. Fort Frederica National Monument/Saint Simons Island, Ga. (Getty Images)

40. John Day Fossil Beds/Kimberly, Ore (Getty Images)

41. Sunset Crater Volcano/Flagstaff, AZ (Getty Images)

42. El Malpais National Monument/Grants, NM (Getty Images)

43. Bandelier National Monument/Los Alamos, N.M. (Getty Images)

44. Federal Hall National Memorial in NY (Getty Images)

45. Johnstown Flood National Memorial//South Fork, Pa. (Getty Images)

46. Theodore Roosevelt Island/Washington, DC (Getty Images)

47. Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial/Put-In-Bay, OH (Getty Images)

48. Ocmulgee National Monument/Macon, Ga. (Getty Images)

49. Walnut Canyon National Monument/Flagstaff, AZ (Getty Images)

50. Devils Postpile National Monument/Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (Getty Images)

































































































of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Copyright 2016 WFMY