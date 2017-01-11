NWCN
Well-Fed Me: Say Yes to bread

Su Ring , KING 8:53 AM. PST January 11, 2017

Susan Levy from Well-Fed Me shared the recipe for a no-knead bread that's healthy enough to include an almost any diet.

For more information, visit WellFedMe.com

Here's the recipe for Susan's No-Knead Bread

Makes 12-16 one-half inch slices

Ingredients:

1 1/2 tsp active dry yeast

2 cups warm water

1 1/2 tsp salt

2 cups whole wheat flour

2 cups whole wheat pastry flour

3/4 cup raw, unsalted pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds, in any combination

DIRECTIONS:

In a deep glass or ceramic bowl, activate yeast by whisking with warm water for 1-2 minutes. Add remaining ingredients and mix with spatula

Cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap and set on counter for 8-18 hours

Preheat oven to 450 F. Place Dutch oven, with lid, in oven for 30 minutes

Meanwhile, sprinkle flour on a clean, dry surface to prevent dough from sticking. Place dough on surface, fold over a couple of times and form into a ball. Place seam-side down and cover with plastic wrap while Dutch oven heats

Carefully drop dough ball into heated Dutch oven, seam side up, and score the top with a knife, creating a "pound" sign

Bake covered for 45 minutes. Remove lid and cook for an additional 5 minutes for top to brown. Cool bread for 40-60 minutes and serve.

Per slide: 140 calories, 23g carbohydrates (4g fiber), 3g fat (1g sat, 2g mono/poly), 220mg sodium

Seasoned Cook: For added flavor, roast seeds in a dry pan over medium/high heat until fragrant and golden, up to 10 minutes. This bread is excellent without seeds, too!

