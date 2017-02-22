Well-Fed Me: One-dish, heart healthy pasta bake

It's a statistic we hear often, but bears repeating: Every year, heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women. But about 80% of cardiac arrests and strokes may be prevented, through lifestyle changes, like quitting smoking, getting regular exercise, and managing high blood pressure and cholesterol.

Susan Levy from Well-Fed Me joined us with another key component to good heart health, demonstrating simple changes to achieve a heart-healthy diet.

Here's Susan's recipe for this week's heart-healthy dish:

Copyright 2017 KING