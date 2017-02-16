Weekend Zone: All-woman Shakespeare, salute to Jacob Lawrence, and more

SEATTLE -- Nancy Guppy, host of Art Zone on the Seattle Channel, shared a upcoming exhibits and events to add to our calendars.

Here are the events Nancy spotlighted today:

Jacob Lawrence: The Migration Series runs now thru April 23rd at Seattle Art Museum.

John Grade’s Middle Fork sculpture currently hangs in the lobby of Seattle Art Museum.

Marimekko, With Love at The Nordic Heritage Museum in Ballard opens March 10th and runs thru July 9th.

Seattle Shakespeare Company presents an all-female production of Bring Down The House, an adaptation of Henry the VI. This epic 2-part play runs now thru March 12th.

Seattle Pops presents Bugs Bunny At The Symphony II featuring Bugs Bunny cartoons on the big screen with the Seattle Symphony playing the original scores, live, March 3, 4, 5,

Free, open to the pubic quarterly pipe organ concerts at Benaroya Hall. The next installment is Monday, March 27th @ 12:30.



