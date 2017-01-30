Waterproof your coats with Filson's Oil Finish Wax

Today, Filson's head of sales and product trainer Nathan Gray (also known as Filson's Chief Storyteller) shows us how to water proof tin cloth and leather jackets with Filson's Oil Finish Wax, a necessity for our notoriously wet climate.

wsts2 12:18 PM. PST January 30, 2017

More Stories