Upgrade your appliances with steam technology by Ferguson

Don’t just replace your existing appliances, upgrade them with steam technology! Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery explains the benefits of steam cooking, steam showers, and steam laundry.

Here’s a quick recap:

Steam cooking allows the food to absorb exactly how much moisture it needs, reducing the chance of overcooking or drying out while preserving many of the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients in foods that are typically lost in traditional cooking. It can also enhance the flavor without adding any unnecessary fat.

Steam showers use Bluetooth technology to control water temperature, light and sometimes even music, turning your at-home shower into a spa of your own.

Steam cleaning is built right into your washers and dryers with steam laundry. Hotter temperatures clean heavily soiled clothes, remove allergens, and sanitize fabrics all while reducing wrinkles. That means no more ironing!

