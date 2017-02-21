Tips for the savvy renter

It’s no secret that Seattle is up there with the most expensive rent in the world. Ninth place to be exact. That, in addition to a competitive market, makes renting even that much more difficult. Realtor Benjamin Young joins us today with tips to ensure renting success.
Here are the basics:
- Understand your timeline
- Communicate to professionals
- Know your landlord
- Review the lease
Check out Seattle Rental Group for more information!
