Three easy yet decadent at-home meals for Valentine's Day

Are you and your valentine or galantine planning your afternoon in the comfort of your own home? Try making one of cooking teacher Michela Tartaglia’s easy at-home meals for Valentine’s Day. Choose between stuffed calamari, spaghetti allo scoglio (seafood pasta), and pollo alla cacciatora (white sauce); what more do you need? Learn more about Michela Tartaglia's classes on her website.
Michela's stuffed calamari recipe:
1.) Clean calamari inside and out under fresh water.
2.) Prepare the stuffing: capers, 1 egg, bread (previously softened with water), Italian parsley, anchovies (to taste), salt and pepper.
3.) Stuff calamari using a spoon.
4.) Close each calamari with a toothpick.
5.) Heat up a pan with olive oil and one clover of garlic
6.) When the oil is medium hot, place the calamari in one at a time. Cook each side for about 5 minutes. (Make sure you don't overcook as that will make the calamari chewy and rubbery.
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs