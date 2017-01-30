A new exhibit heading to Seattle shares how one of the most beloved children's book series nearly didn't happen, because of World War II. The Journey that Saved Curious George: The True Wartime Escape of Margret and H.A. Rey details the authors' harrowing escape from Paris just hours before Nazi troops took control in 1940.

Ilana Cone Kennedy, Director of Education at the Holocaust Center for Humanity, previewed the exhibit, which runs March 8 - May 24th. CLICK HERE for more information.

