Teaching children to be intelligent peacemakers

Dwayne Bryant is a community advocate, motivational speaker, author, and Founder/CEO of Inner Vision International and dedicates his life to educating young men and women to be intelligent peacemakers in their community.

January 30, 2017

Author and youth advocate Dwayne Bryant has been on the front lines in Chicago helping young men and women be intelligent peacemakers within their community, amongst each other and police authorities. Bryant travels all over the country teaching youth about the power they have within as well as how to put away fear and find mutual respect with people of authority.

His book The STOP: Improving Police and Community Relations is a national call to end violence between community members and authorities. Bryant shares seven real-life personal encounters with law enforcement from his childhood into adulthood. 

 

