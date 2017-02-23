NWCN
#TBT to KeyArena: an iconic element of Seattle's rich history

#TBT to KeyArena's construction, life after the 1962 World's Fair (hosting the Beatles, Elvis Presley, and the 1974 NBA All-Star game, and the beloved home of the Seattle Supersonics.

Joseph Suttner , KING 12:12 PM. PST February 23, 2017

It’s Thursday! Time to throw it back for this week’s #TBT to KeyArena’s construction, life after the 1962 World’s Fair, and the beloved home of the Seattle Supersonics. Iconic stars such as The Beatles and Elvis Presley made an appearance in the late ‘60’s, followed by the 1974 NBA All-Star Game. Historian Feliks Banel takes us on a journey through KeyArena’s rich history and its vital contribution to the Seattle we know and love.

