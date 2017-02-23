Stop bullying with Savvy Parents Safe Kids' assistance

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

One in seven students in grades K-12 are either a bully or a victim of one. Of the children that are bullied, more than half don’t report it. Savvy Parents Safe Kids urges parents to be on the lookout for any signs indicating that your child is being bullied. On the show today is Jill Goetz of Savvy Parents Safe Kids offering advice about preventing bullying starting at home as well as what to do if your child is the bully.

