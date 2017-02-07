Close ShelfGenie relieves the pains and stresses of Baby Boomers' everyday lives Owner of ShelfGenie Seattle, Alan Regala, is here to provide us with a little more information on how ShelfGenie can help out out the Baby Boomers around the house. wsts2 12:14 PM. PST February 07, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.