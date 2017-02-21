Shamrock Shake Straws and edible cookie dough on today's Hot Topics!
Linda Miller from Salty Seattle is joined by Aaron Blank for this week's Hot Topics! Watch as Linda and Aaron discuss the latest trending matters in Seattle such as edible cookie dough, Instagram hate speech, the Shamrock Shake Straw, and Paw-ternity.
wsts2 12:28 PM. PST February 21, 2017
