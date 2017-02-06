NWCN
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Seattle University professor talks about Trump's immigration plan

Joseph Suttner , KING 11:00 AM. PST February 06, 2017

Marco Lowe professor at Seattle University comes in to talk about the recent executive order involving Trump’s immigration plan.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories