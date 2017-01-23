Seattle Times reporter recounts 4 year relationship with convicted serial killer

At The Seattle Times, Claudia Rowe writes mostly about issues surrounding our state's education system. In her first book, she recounts a very different kind of education, through her four-year relationship with Kendall Francois, convicted of killing eight prostitutes in Poughkeepsie, New York, and stashing their bodies in the basement and attic of the home he shared with his parent. Francois died in prison in 2014.

In The Spider and the Fly, Rowe reveals how the letters and phone calls she exchanged with Francois prompted her to delve into her own troubled past.

Claudia has two upcoming events where she'll discuss and sign copies of The Spider and the Fly:

7:00 pm Friday, January 27 - Elliott Bay Book Company, Seattle

7:00 pm Tuesday, January 31 - Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park

