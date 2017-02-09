Seattle Times music coordinator breaks down the Grammys
Music writer and Grammy voting member Paul de Barros highlights the live Grammy performances and breaks down the top four categories of the Grammys - Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.
wsts2 12:18 PM. PST February 09, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.