A Seattle Times reporter's conversations with a serial killer
The Spider and the Fly details four years of intense conversations between journalist Claudia Rowe and convicted serial killer Kendall Francois, and reveals how the letters and phone calls they exchanged Rower to delve into her own past.
wsts2 1:14 PM. PST January 23, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.