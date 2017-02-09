Close Redmond dentist's exclusive dental implants of the future There's a dental procedure that can erase up to ten years off your face, in just one day. It's called Same Day New Smile, and it was developed by Redmond dentist, Dr. Shawn Keller. wsts2 12:29 PM. PST February 09, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.