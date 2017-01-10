NWCN
Puppet Making 101

Su Ring , KING 8:38 AM. PST January 10, 2017

SEATTLE - Rachel Jackson from Vox Fabuli Puppets shared her passion for puppet making, and taught host Margaret Larson how to bring a puppet to life.

Vox Fabuli Puppets has two classes coming up:

Sunday, January 22: Beginning Stage Puppeteering  - CLICK HERE for more information

Sunday, February 5: Basic Puppet Building - CLICK HERE for more information

*Both classes are for age 15+

Connect with Vox Fabuli Puppets on Facebook

 

