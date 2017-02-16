In Spring of 2016, three women began a short-run summer podcast in response to Seattle's ever-changing environment to create a community for people of color. Hella Black Hella Seattle (HBHS) generated a large community of listeners and supporters initiating the development of the summer podcast into a regular bi-weekly show. Alaina Caldwell reports on the restaurant scene, Jasmine Jackson stays on top of upcoming exhibits, shows and other noteworthy events, and Eula Scott Bynoe interviews POC individuals who make a difference in the greater Seattle area. Alaina and Jasmine are here today to tell us their story.

Copyright 2017 KING