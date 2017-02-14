Northwest Tap Connection enriches children's lives one step at a time
Northwest Tap Connection's hip-hop choreographer Shakiah Danielson explains their philosophy to enrich student's lives with dance while also encouraging self-confidence, developing self-discipline and promoting achievement and goal setting.
wsts2 12:19 PM. PST February 14, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.