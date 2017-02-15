New designer comfort sofas and chairs at Bassett Furniture

SEATTLE -- Todd Copitzky from Bassett Furniture introduced us to their newest designer comfort line of sofas.

There are three styles: Bridgewater, Exeter, and Fairmont, with three sizes and three levels of comfort to choose from: 100% feather cushions (also available with a Trillium fiber for a feather-free option), feather and foam cushions, or th enew gel foam cushion option.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the line, including the many options for finishes, as well as how to use their design center to customize the furniture to fit your preferred color scheme and fabrics.

Bassett Furniture is offering 30 - 35% off storewide for President's Day. Plus, this weekend only, enjoy 3 years with NO interest. (This sale ends on President's Day - Monday, February 20, 2017).

