New chapter book takes kids on a learning adventure

SEATTLE -- A new chapter book for children takes them on adventures across the US, led by a travel writer named Charlie and his trusty dog Lola. Road Trip Chronicles is gaining popularity in south King County classrooms.

Author Todd Smith shared the inspiration for the story, as well as why it's so appealing to students, teachers, and parents alike.

Todd has two upcoming events:

7:00 pm - Friday, February 24: Kids Night Out at Reber Ranch in Kent.

7:00 pm - Saturday, February 25: Campfire Story Time and S'mores at Seattle/Tacoma KOA in Kent.

