Award-winning investigative reporter Michele Mitchell switched gears, moving from her broadcasting career as a political anchor at CNN Headline News and an investigative reporter on “NOW with Bill Moyers” to start her own company in the film industry. She directed, produced, and wrote “Haiti: Where Did the Money Go?” and just recently released “The Uncondemned.” Often described as a courtroom thriller and personal human drama, “The Uncondemned” tells the story of the fight to make rape a crime of war.

Catch the 6 p.m. screening on Jan. 11 at the SIFF Film Center followed with a Q&A with Mitchell. For more information click here.

