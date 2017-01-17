Melissa Hartwig explains the Whole30 program

How can you achieve better sleep, more energy, fewer cravings, weight loss, and new life-long healthy habits? Melissa Hartwig’s groundbreaking Whole30 program is the answer. First, eliminate all grains, dairy, legumes, added sugar and alcohol from your diet for 30 days. Then slowly reintroduce each ingredient one at a time in three day increments to truly feel how it affects your body and well-being.

"The Whole30 Cookbook" walks you through the program with over 150 delicious recipes to help you along the way, while Hartwig's newest rendition, "Food Freedom Forever," focuses on life after the Whole30.

Recipes from today's show:

SAUSAGE-MUSHROOM FRITTATA - SERVES 4

Smoked paprika (also called pimenton de la Vera in its native Spain) is an almost magical ingredient. Made from peppers that are slowly dried over a are of burning oak, it comes in both sweet and hot varieties. (If the label doesn't specify that it's hot or "picante," it's made with sweet peppers.) Just a little bit infuses foods with smoky, woodsy, complex flavor. Here, it adds great taste to homemade Italian sausage.

PREP: 10 minutes

COOK: 15 minutes

TOTAL: 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

8 large eggs

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

8 ounces ground pork

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, crushed

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/8 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups sliced white or cremini mushrooms

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 cups roughly chopped arugula

1 cup chopped tomato

1/4 cup sliced green onions Whole30-compliant hot sauce (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the broiler. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and the black pepper; set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine the pork, Italian seasoning, paprika, fennel seeds, re dpepper flakes, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; mix well.

Heat the olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Add the pork mixture and cook, stir-ring frequently, until the meat is browned. Add the mushrooms and garlic. Cook, stirring, until the mushrooms are tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the arugula and cook until wilted, about 1 minute. Pour the egg mixture into the skillet. As the mixture sets, run a spatula around the edge of the skillet, lifting the egg mixture so the uncooked egg flows underneath. Cook until almost set, 2 to 3 minutes more.

Place the skillet under the broiler, 4 to 6 inches from the heat, and broil for 1 to 2 minutes, until the top is set.

To serve, top the frittata with the tomato and green onions. Cut into quarters and serve hot, directly from the skillet. Pass hot sauce alongside, if desired.



NAPA SLAW - SERVES 4

A sharp chef's knife is the only tool you need to transform an assortment of fresh veg-etables into this tasty Asian-style slaw studded with crunchy cashews. It goes equally well with grilled chicken, fish, or steak.

PREP: 15 minutes

TOTAL: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups shredded napa cabbage

1 cup sugar snap peas, sliced crosswise

1 small red bell pepper, seeded and cut into bite-size strips cup sliced green onions

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

2 teaspoons coconut aminos

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup chopped cashews

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl, toss the cabbage, peas, bell pep-per, green onions, and cilantro to combine.

In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, coco-nut aminos, sesame oil, salt, and red pepper flakes. While whisking, drizzle in the olive oil to emulsify. Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Sprinkle with the cashews.

