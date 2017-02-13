Life at Idaho internment camp revisited through poetry and art

"Furlough Welcome", Roger Shimomura, 2015, acrylic on canvas, courtesy of the artist (Photo: Custom)

SEATTLE -- On February 19, 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt signed an order that sent more than 100,000 men, women, and children of Japanese descent to internment camps across the US, including the Minidoka Relocation Center, one of several camps in Idaho.

Two men who spent part of their childhoods at Minidoka, are the focus of a powerful new exhibit at Wing Luke Museum. Year of Remembrance: Glimpses of a Forever Foreigner features paintings by artist Roger Shimomura and remembrances by poet Larry Matsuda.

Larry Matsuda and Diane Sugimura, Wing Luke Museum board member, previewed the exhibit and shared some of their personal experiences.

Here are one of the poems Larry Matsuda wrote about his family's time at Minidoka:

The Noble Thing

Dad never talked about Minidoka.

That was the noble thing.

Before World War II,

there was Garfield High School for him,

ice skating on Greenlake,

dances at Lake Wilderness Lodge,

later his ownership of Elk Grocery

on Seneca Street.

He and my mother were

married in 1941,

ten months later to be removed,

forced. into the Minidoka concentration camp.

Mom was five months pregnant in August

with my older brother, Alan.

With black-out curtains drawn, the train

left Puyallup and climbed the Cascade mountains

until the land flattened and the inescapable sun

transformed the train cars into a moving sauna.

People gasped small, panicked breaths

from the superheated air.

Shikataganai-"It can't be helped."

The train stopped by the side of an unmarked road

in the Idaho desert, released

its passengers miles from any station.

Rumors spread they would be shot

or marched to death - their bodies stacked, then

carted away to some awaiting ditch.

Nowhere to run, they walk in their best shoes

in the gritty sand as on the face of the moon.

The heat caused some to faint

as they carried all they could.

Three years later, Dad returned

to Seattle after the War,

developed a bleeding ulcer,

lost his janitor job at the Earl Hotel.

Depression took Mom away

like invisible armed guards. She was

a stranger-a stick-like figure with arms

and legs poking out of a white smock,

pacing the sidewalk next

to the Western State Hospital turn-around.

Dad never talked about it, none of it.

I never heard him say the word Minidoka.

Gaman, "endure the unbearable with dignity."

Shigatagani, my best friend's mother chose pills for suicide.

After school, Randy my neighbor, opened the garage door

and found his father in a black suit, his best, hanged

by the neck, shigatagani, the same path other

Seattle Japanese chose-

numbers unknown. Shikataganai.

We, however, never talked about it.

That was the noble thing to do.

From a Cold Wind from Idaho, Black Lawrence Press

