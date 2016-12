Last-second holiday shipping with The UPS Store

Holiday packing and shipping with The UPS Store (Photo: The UPS Store)

Debra and Mike Barer from The UPS Store at Crossroads Mall in Bellevue, shared how your neighborhood UPS Store can help pack and ship those last-second gifts across the US.

Here are shipping deadlines:

For domestic delivery on Friday, December 23rd, ship your package using UPS Next Day Air TODAY (Thursday, December 22).

For domestic delivery on Saturday, December 24th (Christmas Eve), ship your package using UPS 2 Day Air TODAY (Thursday, December 22) or UPS Next Day Air TOMORROW (Friday, December 23)

