The Sleep-Tite Pajama factory is in turmoil when its workers go on strike for a 7.5 cent pay-raise. Conflict erupts not only between management and labor, but also a “battle of the sexes." The romantic comedy musical, The Pajama Game, stars Josh Davis as Sid Sorokin and features Seattle favorite, Billie Wildrick as Katherine “Babe” Williams. Davis and Wildrick are here today accompanied by John Callahan performing “There Once Was a Man.” Catch the three-time Tony Award winning musical at the 5th Avenue Theater February 10 – March 5!

Copyright 2016 KING