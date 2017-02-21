NWCN
Close

Ian Rankin, international man of mystery

Su Ring , KING 9:05 AM. PST February 21, 2017

For three decades, mystery fans around the world have been riveted by a detective named John Rebus, solving crimes around Scotland and beyond. The series features twenty novels and a popular television series.

In the latest novel, Rather Be the Devil, Inspector Rebus is retired, but gets caught up in a cold case with deadly ties to the present. Rebus' creator, internationally bestselling author Ian Rankin, shared more about his relationship with his famous character.

Ian is in the midst of a book tour. His Seattle appearance tonight (Tuesday, February 21) is full. CLICK HERE for more information about Ian and the Rebus series.

Connect with Ian Rankin on Facebook and Twitter: @Beathhigh

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories