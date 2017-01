Claudia Falcon from Aura Bakery creates delectable, flaky, buttery croissants for National Croissant Day. Make them at home with the recipe below or visit the family-owned French-style bakery in Kirkland, Washington.

Croissant Recipe

200g bread flower

50g all purpose flour

24g sugar

10g butter

8g dry yeast

40g water

96g milk

136g butter

