How 60 acts of kindness turned into six million

It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of our busy lives. So much so that we sometimes forget the importance of lending a helping hand, offering kind words of advice, or just being kind and cognizant of others. Today's episode of television show, T.D. Jakes, and also joining us today on New Day NW are mother and daughter, Sarah and Alex McKelvey, talking about their acts of kindness goals in celebration of Alex's grandmother’s life. What was once Alex’s goal of 60 acts of kindness, turned into 600, 6,000, and now 6 million acts of kindness! Alex, who started the project at only seven years old, hopes to launch the Beacon of Loving Kindness foundation, the name derived from her mission to shine a light of hope for others.

Check out Alex’s journey on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 KING