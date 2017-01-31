Close Hot Topics with Marcus Trufant and Terry Hollimon Terry Hollimon and his Barbershop co-host, former Seahawk Marcus Trufant, tackled some of the more interesting stories trending this week. They' also helped preview the upcoming Super Bowl. wsts2 12:00 PM. PST January 31, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.