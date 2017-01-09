'Hawk Zone: Seahawks shut down Detroit; set sights on Atlanta

NEW Hawk Zone logo (Photo: KING 5: Toby Rigby)

SEATTLE - The Seahawks fired on ALL cylinders on the way to a decisive, 26-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. The game included great defense, crazy catches, and a record-breaking day for running back Thomas Rawls.

Terry Hollimon from The Barbershop on Sports Radio 950 KJR, joined host Margaret Larson to recap the game and look ahead to next weekend's matchup in Atlanta. Her other 'Hawk Zone regular, Liz Mathews from 710 ESPN Seattle & USA Today's Seahawks Wire, is on assignment.

The Seahawks travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons on Saturday, January 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:35 pm. CLICK HERE for more information

