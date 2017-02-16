Hamburger expert George Motz's favorite burgers in Western Washington

SEATTLE -- George Motz has one of the best jobs around! He hosts the Travel Channel show Burger Land, sampling the tastiest burgers from coast to coast. George shares his love of burgers in several cookbooks, including his most recent, The Great American Burger Book: How to make Authentic Regional Burgers at Home.

George stopped by to share one of his favorite burgers - the slugburger from Bill's Hamburgers in Amory, Mississippi. He also shared his favorite burger joints in Western Washington.

George will sign copies of The Great American Burger Book, this afternoon from 2:00 - 4:00pm at Top Pot Doughnuts' flagship location in Seattle (2124 5th Ave). CLICK HERE for more information

Connect with George on Facebook and Twitter: @MotzBurger

Copyright 2017 KING