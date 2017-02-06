Close GoPoke or go home Joseph Suttner , KING 11:00 AM. PST February 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Poke comes in all colors shapes and sizes. Today, Bayley Le from GoPoke Seattle shows us several of the many variations poke offers. Try tuna, salmon, or even octopus at their location in the International District. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs