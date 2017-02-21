Close Girl Scout Cookies celebrates 100 years! Celebrate Girl Scout Cookies' 100th anniversary at the first ever Cookies & Cocktails Gala where more than 25 female chefs and bartenders come together to make unprecedented creations inspired by Girl Scout Cookies. KING 12:32 PM. PST February 21, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.