NWCN
Close

Get Fit with the Boss Chick twerkout

Boss Chick instructor Tricia Diamond shows us how to pop and lock our way to a bangin' new body for the New Year.

Heidi Eng , KING 1:39 PM. PST January 04, 2017

A new high-intensity "twerkout" is part dance class, part cardio fitness, and a whole lot of fun.  The Boss Chick Dance Workout is a ladies-only fitness class that infuses hip hop and afrobeat moves while students channel their inner Beyonce - all while toning your abs, arms, legs and backside.  Seattle Boss Chick Dance Workout instructor Tricia Diamond shows us how anyone can get their twerk on!

For a list of class locations, visit www.bosschickseattle.com.  

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories