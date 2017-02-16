Close Game on: Unexpected Productions Improv School vs. Glacier Peak High School students Suzie Wiley , KING 11:00 AM. PST February 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST DC National Tournament ninth place winners, Unexpected Productions Improv School, takes on 3A Knowledge Bowl Washington State Champions, Glacier Peak High School. Who’s going to win the title of New Day Trivia Champion? Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
