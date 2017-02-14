Five ways to reinvent yourself after 50

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

SEATTLE -- A Hollywood entertainment executive reinvented his life and career, following four decades of great success. John Tarnoff now focuses on helping other baby boomers navigate changing career and retirement paths.

His new book, Boomer Reinvention: How to Create Your Dream Career over 50, shares insight to those who feel stuck in a job or are struggling to save for retirement. John joined New Day Northwest shared how people over 50 can reinvent themselves, in their personal and business lives.

