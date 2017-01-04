Easy lunch recipes you can make ahead of time

How many of us make the resolution to bring your lunch to work, only to end up running out of time and buying lunch out?

With just a little planning, making tasty and nutritious lunches is easy! The Balanced Berry's Lestraundra Alfred showed us some tasty lunch recipes that are easy to plan and prepare ahead of time so that we can accomplish our healthy eating goals.

Lestraundra's top tips:

Simplify! Avoid recipes with lots of specialty items. Save time and money by planning meals that contain ingredients you can use in multiple recipes.

Trying to eat more kale? Prep your kale salad ahead of time, the longer you leave it dressed the better it tastes.

Make soups and broths in a big batch and freeze them in individual containers. Easy to bring to work and microwave.

There are hundreds of recipes available on Lestraundra's blog, The Balanced Berry, including:

