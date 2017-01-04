NWCN
Creative ways to set intentions that stick

Personal development coach Shakti Sutriasa shares how to set successful intentions for 2017.

Su Ring , KING 1:01 PM. PST January 04, 2017

Personal development coach Shakti Sutriasa, LCSW, MA, shared how to set successful intentions for 2017, from deciding what to focus on, to creating a list or vision board to help keep those intentions and goals in focus.

Shakti will teach a workshop this weekend: Vision Your Life - Manifest Your Dreams - Sunday, January 8th at Dayaalu Center (159 Wyatt Way NE, Bainbridge Island, WA). The workshop runs from 1:00 - 5:00pm. CLICK HERE for more information

CLICK HERE to visit Shakti's website, Decide Differently

Connect with Shakti on Facebook and Twitter: @DecideDifferently

 

 

 

