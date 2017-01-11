Building resilience against childhood trauma

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

A new documentary follows the cutting edge brain science by pediatricians, therapists and educators, to help identify and treat people suffering the aftereffects of childhood trauma. Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope, explores how treating the effects of what experts call 'Adverse Childhood Experiences,' can help improve the lives of children .

Dr. Megan Beers, Director of Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health at Wellspring Family Services, and Kaaren Andrews, Principal of Interagency Academy in Seattle, shared more about this science and its effects.

Copyright 2016 KING