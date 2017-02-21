Actress Mackenzie Phillips uses sobriety to help others battling addiction

As the daughter of lead singer John Phillips of 1960s band The Mamas and The Papas, actress Mackenzie Phillips learned how to live hard and fast at a young age. Her near-fatal battle with addiction was chronicled in her bestselling memoir High on Arrival. Now sober since 2010, she's using what she knows to help other people struggling with addiction, and shares powerful messages of hope in her new book called Hopeful Healing: Essays on Managing Recovery and Surviving Addiction.

Mackenzie will be doing a book signing at the University Book Store today, February 21, from 7 - 9pm.

