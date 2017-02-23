ACT Theatre's "Tribe" takes a comedic approach to our universal need to be heard
Actor Joshua Castille starred in Broadway's "Spring Awakening" and ABC Family's "Switched at Birth" before his latest debut in Tribe playing a deaf man raised in a belligerent, sharp-tongued family whose parents refused to teach him sign language.
wsts2 11:58 AM. PST February 23, 2017
